Acadiana’s Local Headlines

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Vermilion Parish school board member dies in a car crash, her father, Mayor of Kaplan reacts on Facebook.
- Devastating tornadoes struck Kentucky and neighboring states over the weekend.
- Western U.S. bracing for a winter storm today.
- Author Anne Rice, who wrote the novel “Interview with a Vampire,” has died due to complications from a stroke.
- Missing Ville Platte teen identified as person killed in car crash in St. Landry Parish.
- Bryson George, 21, is charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder in connection to a homicide on Fitzgerald St. in September.
- Tommy Gallow, a detective with the Evangeline parish Sheriff’s Department has been suspended after being accused of domestic abuse.
- The Lafayette parish Sheriffs Department is helping women better protect themselves by hosting a women’s self defense seminar.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Les Freres Michot
- Today’s Forecast: very chilly morning, low 70s afternoon