Acadiana’s Local Headlines

Les Frères Michot, which consists of Tommy, Rick, Mike and David Michot, started playing together as an all-brothers Cajun band in 1986, although the individual musicians have played with each other and with numerous other groups since about 1968.

The group plays traditional Cajun music in the all-acoustic “bal de maison” (house dance) style that was prevalent before the advent of electric amplification, and the Michot’s aim to preserve this style of Cajun music.