Acadiana’s Headlines Today

(NEXSTAR) – A recall affecting processed meats sold throughout the country has been expanded to include nearly 2 million additional pounds of pork and pepperoni products.

Alexander & Hornung, a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., first announced a voluntary recall of 234.391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products on Dec. 5, after notifying the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes during a product sampling.