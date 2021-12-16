Acadiana’s Headlines Today

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Louisiana Supreme Court weighs in on what happens next due to complaints against Judge Michelle Odinet.
- Integrity of Lafayette court system in question after video of Judge Odinet surfaced.
- Lafayette family fears loved one’s murder won’t be solved as it has now been 6 months.
- Funeral services for Vermilion parish school board member, Kristy Hebert are happening today.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana is hosting a holiday food distribution with partners from United Way of Acadiana, Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Louisiana Department of Health.
- CDC says Delta variant is still the dominant strain in the U.S.
- There’s word CDC advisors will meet to consider possibly limiting the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
- Luke Schwartz,14, of Lafayette was recently named the winner of the “2021 Congressional App Challenge.” The teen created an app called Hurricane helper where anyone stranded in disaster can request help.””
- Acadiana Eats: Ton’s Drive-In
- Today’s Forecast: mild morning in the 60s, lower 80s afternoon