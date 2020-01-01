Live Now
Acadiana’s first baby of 2020 arrives at Our Lady of Lourdes Women & Children’s

The first baby born in Acadiana in 2020 came into the world on January 1, at 12:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

She’s a healthy baby girl, and her name is Mya Deranae Wardlaw.

Mya is the daughter of Delale Wardlaw, 21, and Deya Jones, 20. The couple is high school sweethearts.

Mya’s original due date was January 8, 2020, but she decided to come into the world a week early.

“Of course she wants to be a stubborn one and make a big show, so she had to be the first baby of the new year,” Deya Jones, Mya’s mother, said. “It wouldn’t be right if Mya wasn’t the first New Year’s baby.”

While baby Mya explores the new world around her, her parents’ say they’re excited to explore the world of parenthood.

“It’s just a lot of emotions when you’re becoming a new mom. You can’t really describe those emotions to anybody when they ask, ‘how does it feel being a mom?’ It’s very indescribable,” Jones said.

As Jones held Mya in her arms, she tried to put her emotions into words.

“It’s more than happy. Let’s put it like that. You’re happy. You’re ecstatic. You’re proud because you actually accomplished something. You feel like you have a new meaning to life because you’re not living for yourself anymore. You’re living for her,” Jones said.

Mya is one of three babies that have been born at Our Lady of Lourdes Women and Children’s Hospital on January 1, 2020 so far.

