Rayne business ready to help those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

RAYNE, LA (KLFY)- Ms. Ann’s Hand to Hand Thrift store and community center’s doors are always wide open, willing to help anyone in need.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Ann invites anyone who made need a little extra assistance to come in and shop the store’s discounted prices.”

Ann Babineaux Mouton, owner Hand to Hand says, “We went down on all our prices to help the community out.”

Hand to Hand Thrift Store and Community Center located in Rayne is open six days a week to help out and assist people in need.

Mouton says it’s especially necessary at a time many people’s lives have changed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Mouton explains, “A lot of grandparents in need. a lot of parents in need. a lot of homeless people, single moms with children that are out of work that need extra help. everyone in the community has a need.”

She says it is through donations and support from her community others are able to benefit from the help the store and community center provide.

“Our donations really help a lot of people. We also pick up donations for free. We take donations of canned goods, non-perishable items. Anything that can help the next family in need,” adds Mouton.

Contact Ann at (337) 344-6522

To donate- you may drop off items at 218 E. Texas Ave. Rayne, LA 70578