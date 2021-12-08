Acadiana veterans reflect on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the bombing at Pearl Harbor.

In Acadiana, dozens of veterans gathered to remember those lost during on that day and in the wars and battles that followed.

Over 2,400 Americans lost their lives ago on that day.

It’s a day veterans who served in countless wars over the years say people need to remember. Tuesday evening many veterans held a banquet to do just that.

On December 7, 1941, Japanese fighter planes descended on the U.S. naval base, Pearl Harbor, dropping bombs and tornedos into American naval vessels, battleships, and airplanes.

As ships sunk and capsized in pearl harbor, American sailors and Marines were trapped in the vessels. Thousands lost their lives that day. The next day, the U.S. declared war in Japan.

After the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on several Japanese cities, the war finally ended.

Some Acadiana veterans say it’s important to remember what happened.

At the banquet, dozens of veterans shared stories of their times in battle and say they’re grateful to everyone who sacrificed their life for this country.