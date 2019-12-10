Acadiana turns out to help their neighbors for KLFY Food for Families Food Drive

KLFY crews are everywhere for the KLFY Food for Families Food Drive. Click here for a list of drop-off locations throughout Acadiana. You can also Make a donation here or text FOODNET to 797979

Here are video snippets from the different locations throughout Acadiana.

Lafayette CanjunDome:

Breaux Bridge St. Bernard/St. Francis Food Pantry:

Jennings Council of Aging:

Eunice Food Bank:

St. Martinville: Woodmen of the World Building:

Kaplan Food Bank at American Legion Hall:

Ville Platte Northside Civic Center:

Abbeville at the Super 1 Foods:

New Iberia is giving back at the Sugar Cane Festival Building:

Mamou is hard at work collecting for FoodNet at St. Ann’s Catholic Church: