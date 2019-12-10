Live Now
Acadiana turns out to help their neighbors for KLFY Food for Families Food Drive

KLFY crews are everywhere for the KLFY Food for Families Food Drive. Click here for a list of drop-off locations throughout Acadiana. You can also Make a donation here or text FOODNET to 797979

Here are video snippets from the different locations throughout Acadiana.

Lafayette CanjunDome:

Breaux Bridge St. Bernard/St. Francis Food Pantry:

Jennings Council of Aging:

Eunice Food Bank:

St. Martinville: Woodmen of the World Building:

Kaplan Food Bank at American Legion Hall:

Ville Platte Northside Civic Center:

Abbeville at the Super 1 Foods:

New Iberia is giving back at the Sugar Cane Festival Building:

Mamou is hard at work collecting for FoodNet at St. Ann’s Catholic Church:

