BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters went to the polls to pick its 72nd Legislature Saturday. Here are the results of the 3 contested races for Louisiana State Senate in Acadiana, as reported by the Louisiana Sercretary of State.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.

District 21-Iberia, Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. Mary parishes

Robert Allain will go to a runoff in the race to replace his father, term-limited Bret Allain, gaining 44% of the vote. Henry “Bo” LaGrange will face Allain in the Nov. 18 runoff after polling 31%. Stephen Swiber had 25% in the all-Republican race.

District 22-Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes

Republican Blake Miguez gave up his seat in the State House to enter a 5-way race for this seat, currently held by term-limited Fred Mills. The move paid off, as he won the 5-way race outright with 61% of the vote, outpolling Hugh Andre (R) with 21%, Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell (D) with 12%, Phanat “PX” Xanamane (D) with 6% and Dexter T. Lathan (I) with 1%.

District 25-Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes

Republican incumbent Mark Abraham easily defeated Democratic challenger Josh Lewis, 81-19%