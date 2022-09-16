(KLFY) – The U.S. Department of Education has named two Acadiana schools and a total of seven Lousiana schools in the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The National Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s academic performance or progress in achievement gaps. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley stated that “Louisiana’s National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the level of quality and choice available to families in our state.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, the two named Acadiana schools are recognized as “Exemplary Growth,” which is an award that recognizes schools that show significant growth. To receive the award the schools must rank in the top 15% for one or more subgroups and rank in the top 40% of the state for each subgroup.

The two Acadiana schools that received this award are:

Myrtle Place Elementary – Lafayette Parish Schools

Grand Prairie Elementary School – St. Landry Parish Schools

“The school culture at Grand Prairie Elementary supports an environment of high student and staff expectations, strong parental and community involvement, and an attitude of pride and positivity. We work hard to continue this culture each year and to incorporate practices and programs that will further our school’s success. It is such an honor to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to all students!” Principal at Grand Prairie Elementary Mrs. Renee Suire

Also recognized in this category were:

Folsom Elementary School – St. Tammany Parish Schools

Frasch Elementary School – Calcasieu Parish Schools

Three more Louisiana schools were recognized as “Exemplary High Performing,” which is an award that recognizes schools that rank in the top 15% of the state on academic indicators and graduation rates. They must also be in the top 40% for subgroup performance.

These schools include:

LSU Laboratory School – Laboratory Schools (Baton Rouge)

South Highlands Elementary Magnet School – Caddo Parish Schools

St. James Episcopal Day School – Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communites where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams.” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

A total of 297 schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022.