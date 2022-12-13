ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Last updated: 12/13/22, 4:52 p.m.
LAFAYETTE PARISH — CLOSED
- Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed.
- Willow Charter Academy will be closed.
- Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.
- Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.
- United Christian Academy (Lafayette Campus) will be closed.
- Gethsemane Christian Academy will be closed.
- Summit Christian Academy (Carencro) will be closed.
- First Baptist Christian School (Downtown Lafayette) will be closed.
ST. LANDRY PARISH — CLOSED
- St. Landry Charter School will be closed.
- Opelousas Catholic School will be closed.
EVANGELINE PARISH — CLOSED
ST. MARY PARISH — CLOSED
IBERIA PARISH — CLOSED
- Acadiana Christian School (New Iberia) will be closed.
- Epiphany Day School (New Iberia) will be closed.
VERMILION PARISH — CLOSED
- Excelsior College Preparatory School (Abbeville) will be closed.
ACADIA PARISH — CLOSED
- Notre Dame High School (Crowley) will be closed
- Rayne Catholic School will be closed.