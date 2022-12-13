ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Last updated: 12/13/22, 4:52 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH — CLOSED

  • Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed.
  • Willow Charter Academy will be closed.
  • Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.
  • Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.
  • United Christian Academy (Lafayette Campus) will be closed.
  • Gethsemane Christian Academy will be closed.
  • Summit Christian Academy (Carencro) will be closed.
  • First Baptist Christian School (Downtown Lafayette) will be closed.

ST. LANDRY PARISH — CLOSED

  • St. Landry Charter School will be closed.
  • Opelousas Catholic School will be closed.

EVANGELINE PARISH — CLOSED

ST. MARY PARISH — CLOSED

IBERIA PARISH — CLOSED

  • Acadiana Christian School (New Iberia) will be closed.
  • Epiphany Day School (New Iberia) will be closed.

VERMILION PARISH — CLOSED

  • Excelsior College Preparatory School (Abbeville) will be closed.

ACADIA PARISH — CLOSED

  • Notre Dame High School (Crowley) will be closed
  • Rayne Catholic School will be closed.

ST. MARTIN PARISH — CLOSED

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — CLOSED

LSU Eunice — CLOSED