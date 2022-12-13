ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Last updated: 12/13/22, 4:52 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH — CLOSED

Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed.

will be closed. Willow Charter Academy will be closed.

will be closed. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.

will be closed. Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (Elementary and High School) will be closed.

will be closed. United Christian Academy (Lafayette Campus) will be closed.

will be closed. Gethsemane Christian Academy will be closed.

will be closed. Summit Christian Academy (Carencro) will be closed.

will be closed. First Baptist Christian School (Downtown Lafayette) will be closed.

ST. LANDRY PARISH — CLOSED

St. Landry Charter School will be closed.

will be closed. Opelousas Catholic School will be closed.

EVANGELINE PARISH — CLOSED

ST. MARY PARISH — CLOSED

IBERIA PARISH — CLOSED

Acadiana Christian School (New Iberia) will be closed.

will be closed. Epiphany Day School (New Iberia) will be closed.

VERMILION PARISH — CLOSED

Excelsior College Preparatory School (Abbeville) will be closed.

ACADIA PARISH — CLOSED

Notre Dame High School (Crowley) will be closed

will be closed Rayne Catholic School will be closed.

ST. MARTIN PARISH — CLOSED

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — CLOSED