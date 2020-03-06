1  of  2
Live Now
LCG holds press conference to address coronavirus preparations Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: LPSS makes statement on coronavirus preparation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Letters have been sent out in at least two school systems in Acadiana, containing recommendations on how to prevent getting and spreading the coronavirus.

On Friday, March 6, 2020, the Lafayette Parish School System released this statement about coronavirus preparation:

“As always, the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) remains committed to keeping our students and staﬀ safe. While there are no conﬁrmed cases in Louisiana of COVID-19 or coronavirus, LPSS administration has been diligently meeting internally and in communication with State Departments and the Center or Disease Control to develop well thought-out plans to communicate to our parents, students, and employees.”

Read LPSS’ full statement here: Download

St. Landry Parish Schools are taking proactive measures to be prepared for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar