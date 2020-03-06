UPDATE: LPSS makes statement on coronavirus preparation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Letters have been sent out in at least two school systems in Acadiana, containing recommendations on how to prevent getting and spreading the coronavirus.

On Friday, March 6, 2020, the Lafayette Parish School System released this statement about coronavirus preparation:

“As always, the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) remains committed to keeping our students and staﬀ safe. While there are no conﬁrmed cases in Louisiana of COVID-19 or coronavirus, LPSS administration has been diligently meeting internally and in communication with State Departments and the Center or Disease Control to develop well thought-out plans to communicate to our parents, students, and employees.”

St. Landry Parish Schools are taking proactive measures to be prepared for the virus.