Acadiana school closures, early dismissals due to inclement weather Oct. 27

Here is a list of school closures and early dismissals due to inclement weather on Wednesday, Oct. 27. This list will continue being updated throughout the day.

Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish School System announced that its schools will remain OPEN and follow regular dismissal times. After-school care will remain open. Schools will communicate to parents regarding extracurricular activities.

LPSS says to expect delays in buses and says that any effort to dismiss early could potentially put bus routes on the roads during severe weather. Parents will be notified if any bus routes must be delayed.

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish middle and high schools will dismiss at 12 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Charter School in Opelousas will close at 11 a.m.