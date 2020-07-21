Acadiana Safe movement launched to help keep community healthy, safe

LAFAYETTE, la. (KLFY) Community leaders met on the UL Lafayette campus Monday to announce the “Acadiana Safe” movement.

It’s in initiative to help keep our community healthy and safe.

The initiative announced Monday is in response to the widespread effects of this virus on our local community.

Concerned citizens across Acadiana are teaming up to encourage residents and businesses to practice common sense, protective measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 for the future of our community.

Local leaders were on-hand to provide interviews about their commitment to following the recommended guidelines and recommendations in order to keep our economy going and ensure its future success.

“It is imperative that we tell the community in ways in which we can protect their lives during this most half-hazard situation that we have encountered with Covid-19.”

“So it is a difficult time for everyone but you know Lafayette and Acadiana have always come together in need of crisis and I believe we can all overcome this by working together.”

Those who participated say Acadiana residents have proven time and time again a willingness to embrace the meaning of “community” and understand what it means to take care of neighbors.

To be apart of the movement, click the link AcadianaSafe

