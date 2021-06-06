Acadiana Roller Derby providing safe LGBTQ+ space in Acadiana

Sue Plex — the roller derby name of Jamie Wright — started as an alter-ego.

“What’s really cool is I use Sue Plex as inspiration of who I want to be as an individual,” Wright said. “Some people do that where their derby name personifies as someone to aspire to, to be a role model. For me, Sue’s fearless, resilient, strong, loyal. Just a badass overall. And that’s who I aspire to be.”

Wright uses she/her pronouns and is a transgender woman. At the beginning of her derby journey, she was still fairly new as Jamie and was trying to figure out who she was. The personal metamorphosis of going through gender transition involves questioning one’s identity ‘because one of the struggles is like you’re not who you used to be,’ Wright explained.

