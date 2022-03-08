LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gas prices are at an all-time high across the country.

AAA says gas prices reached a national average of $4.17 Tuesday and that’s the most expensive gallon of gas has ever been.

In Lafayette, AAA shows gas has gone from $1.50 a gallon two years ago to $3.97 a gallon now.

It impacts what every driver pays to get around, but no industry might be more affected than the independent delivery drivers.

Dave Howson has worked as a driver for Uber since 2018 and said last month he spent $400 on gas compared to the $200 a month he’d spend when he first started.

“Recently I was like an oil change costs less than this, and that was my mindset. It’s just way too expensive,” Howson stated.

According to Howson, 20% of his profits go directly toward fuel currently. He’s accustomed to 10%.

Although Uber has not done anything to account for skyrocketing gas prices, Howson argued increased wages across his customer base means he’s still being paid more for every trip.

“The actually mentally of tipping Uber drivers has changed drastically and maybe two out of three people tip now,” Howson stated. “Used to be you’d see a tip once a night.”

Tuesday, AAA showed the national average price of a gallon of gas broke the previous record set in 2008, jumping 55 cents in the last week alone. News 10 asked local food delivery service Waitr if they had any plans to adapt for their drivers’ sake. The company said, “Our drivers are key to our business, and we are closely monitoring gas prices and will take action if necessary.”

Howson hopes Uber would also act. He feels a good start would be introducing payments to account for vehicle maintenance or scaling how much drivers are paid per mile with the fluctuating price of oil.

He said, “If it does get drastic like two times more, then you have a fee that’s going two times more for maintenance, you know.”

The only immediate relief most drivers can hope for is through the benevolence of others, so if you do order delivery or a ride, tip generously if you are able.