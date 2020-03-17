Acadiana restaurants: Send us your new services and hours

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Attention, local restaurants! Share with us your take-out, curbside services, hours, contact information, etc. for Acadiana diners due to statewide health precautions.

Email us at news@klfy.com or send us a Facebook message.

We will continue to update this list:

La Pizzeria Lafayette Monday-Saturday 11-2 and 5-8. This is for curbside takeaway & delivery (on a limited basis). The restaurant is offering regular menu items, family style meals (please visit the Facebook page for the menu), and half off bottles of wine.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is open and ready to serve our customers through drive thru and takeout. No modificatiosn to restaurant hours.

Chris Poboy’s is open with drive-thru hours. The Robley Drive location is open for call ahead, drive-up, walk in and curbside to-go orders. Hours M-T 10:30 am to 8 pm. Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call in orders (337) 981-1818.

L.T.’s Seafood & Steakhouse: Restaurant will be open for take out, curbside and to go Monday thru Friday for lunch from 11a.m. -2 p.m. The restaurant will be open Monday thru Friday for dinner from 5:00-9:00, and Saturday for dinner from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Buck & Johnny’s: *️⃣ We have modified our hours to serve you during lunch and dinner: Monday 11-2 Tuesday-Saturday 11-2 & 5-8

*️⃣ Beer & Wine will be available for delivery & curbside pickup. These items will be sold individually by the bottle and the person purchasing will need to show valid government ID.

*️⃣ We are offering our full menu available for FREE DELIVERY or Curbside pick up.

Fezzos will still offer specials daily along with our new crawfish special. $5/lb starting at 5 p.m.



