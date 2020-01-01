Acadiana residents share their New Year’s resolutions

The year 2020 is officially here. With the new year comes new promises of changes we plan to make.

Mel’s Diner in Lafayette on the first day of the new year was packed with customers.

Many people were trying to keep to the new year tradition of black-eyed peas or maybe cabbage.

Either way the new year also comes with a set of new goals. “I’m going to keep on keep on working and working my behind off,” Ronda Gary explained.

“I’m going to do what I’ve been doing because it has got me this far. I don’t make resolutions because I just get down on my self because I don’t keep them,” Veronica McNamara added.

Andrew Cotton says he’s going to spend the new year doing what he’s passionate about.

“My passion is riding. So, I really want to get more into that. Other than just try to spread love; too much hate in the world,” Cotton said.

Colby Foreman has two goals. A goal for himself and one for the people around him. “Health, friendships, definitely building new friendships and rekindling new ones,” Foreman stated.

Dolph Goins of Youngsville plans to ride through the new year in style and trouble-free. “Not to get in trouble with my wife. That’s a good thing,” Goins said laughing.

“Keeping good friendships that started years ago alive,” Frankie Bruno noted.

“Don’t go through life. Grow through life. Try to do better and do better every day and that’s it,” Jared Rogers said.