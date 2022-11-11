(KLFY) – Hundreds of residents across Acadiana paused to honor those who’ve served in the U.S. military Friday, as Veterans Day celebrations happened across the area.

From Opelousas and New Iberia to Lafayette, residents paid tribute to the men and women who have served our country.

“Every year, the nation comes together to remember and to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said at a ceremony at the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Guillory, an Army Veteran himself, stood underneath an American flag, reminding everyone what makes Veterans Day so important.

“It is a time to reflect on and remember the sacrifices made by the heroic men and women of the armed forces,” he said.

Watching the Acadiana Veteran Honor Guard, Colonel Robert Lebon with the Acadiana Area for Veterans said that the day was a special one and always is.

“Today’s program is just to honor the living, our veterans that served our country and the ones that are overseas and protecting our freedom,” Lebon said.

He encourages those in the community to not just say “thank you,” but to show their appreciation by getting involved with organizations in your area geared toward helping veterans.

“Anytime I can stand for anybody that has stood for us, it’s an honor. It’s just an honor. That’s what we try to do. We try to honor all of our veterans, our military, our police, our fire and just let them know they are appreciated, and they are not forgotten.”