LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Three Acadiana residents have been cited for alleged commercial fishing violations in St. Martin and East Baton Rouge parishes.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), Calvin P. Chenier, 22, and Calvin P. Simoneaux, 63, both of Church Point, were cited for taking or selling commercial fish without commercial fishing licenses and taking commercial fish without commercial gear license. Chenier was also cited for illegal possession of game fish, according to LDWF.

LDWF also said that Jimmy Fruge, 83, of Breaux Bridge, was cited for buying commercial fish from an unlicensed fisherman and failing to maintain public records.

On Jan. 31, agents received a tip about two men using dip nets to catch fish in the University Lakes in Baton Rouge. After going to the area, agents found Chenier in possession of 273 pounds of shad in his vessel, three bass, two bream, and two crappie, which were all caught with dip nets, according to LDWF.

Courtesy of LDWF

LDWF said that further investigation revealed that Simoneaux had just left the area with 2,000 pounds of shad in the back of his truck that he was taking to sell at Fisherman’s Cove in Henderson. It was also determined that neither Chenier nor Simoneaux had any commercial fishing licenses.

Agents then went to Fisherman’s Cove and found that Fruge bought the 2,000 pounds of shad from Simoneaux, LDWF said.

Agents then seized the shad and sold them to the highest bidder.

According to LDWF, taking or selling commercial fish without a commercial fishing license, taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license and failing to maintain public records bring a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Illegal possession of game fish carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 90 days in jail. LDWF also said that buying commercial fish from an unlicensed fisherman brings a $350 to $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.