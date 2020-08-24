Acadiana readies for a rough weather week

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Martin Parish officials are preparing the parish for the twin storms threat ahead.

St. Martin parish president Chester Cedars said he and his team are preparing for what could be the worst-case scenario.

While sandbags are needed and should be used the parish is taking further precautions by making sure drainage is clear to prevent flooding as much as possible, he said.

“We sent crews out to inspect our laterals to make sure there are no occlusions in any of the laterals,” Cedars said. “No trash or whatever that would prevent water from drainage.”

Cedar says preparing the parish for the storm takes balance.

“I have to balance the fact that businesses need to stay open so that people can buy the goods,” he said. “Materials and supplies they need to prepare for the storms but we can’t put people in the streets in dangerous situations so I have to balance that plus I’m ever mindful of COVID-19 pandemic.”

President Cedar says sites will be open until it’s unsafe for residents to be on the road.