Acadiana pastor honored by the Vice President of the United States

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — Pastor Harry Richard was remembered Sunday — honored by the Vice President of the United States.

Vice President Pence sent his condolences through a letter.

Sheryl Richard, member of Greater Union Baptist, says, “Vice President Pence made a visit to Louisiana to visit pastors of the burned churches. It was through that connection and learning of the pastor’s passing that we were contacted in order to express condolences to his wife and children.”

Pastor Richard led Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas for 16 years.

It’s one of three African-American churches that burned down in early 2019 .

The target of an arsonist, according to law enforcement.

Holden Matthews was charged with arson and hate crimes and is awaiting trial.

Richard passed away earlier this year but his congregation keeps his memory alive by remembering the guidance he gave through that difficult time.

“One thing I learned from Pastor Richard is that we should always be humble, be caring, and be kind. Always to ready, willing, and able to assist with others in need,” says Richard.