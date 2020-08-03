Acadiana Park Campground could be temporarily shutting down

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Another recreational site in Lafayette could be temporarily shutting down due to a lack of funding.

The gates of Acadiana Park Campground on East Alexander Street may soon close.

Andrew Johnson of Texas says he stops at the campground often when traveling.

“This is a perfect spot between where we are in Texas and where we’re going to in Florida. This was ideal for us,” Johnson stated.



The site is also perfect for the Fannin’s.

Vince and Jennifer Fannin of Lafayette walk the grounds as often as possible and say they’re not happy to hear it could be closing temporarily.

“We were down here probably a couple of months ago and the entire camp ground was full. That was good,” Jennifer said.



The pending closure raises a huge concern about drifters using and abusing the on-site facilities.

Reportedly, the person who manages and helps to maintain the camp is being laid off.



The Fannin’s are hoping the city won’t let the place fall to ruins.

“Just keep the vagrants and the vandals out and when they get the money next year they reopen it. As long as they keep it safe and secure,” Vince Fannin added.



Meanwhile, the Acadiana Park Nature Station which is located on the property is temporarily closed but the trails are accessible.

For the Gassiott family the nature trails being open is a relief.

“I like to come out here for the exercise, to hear the birds and see the snakes,” Gassiott explained.