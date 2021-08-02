Acadiana Music Spotlight- Sailor Mouth

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig sits down with Sailor Mouth.

Birthed from the rich culture and sounds of South Louisiana, Sailor Mouth is an RnB & Soul group that aims to push the boundaries of the genre, while preserving the essence of the greats who came before them.

Sailor Mouth is fusing elements of RnB, Soul, Funk, Blues, and Rock. Their sound is an eclectic melting pot that is constantly evolving.

