This week, the Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features local country music artist, Mike Hebert. Mike Hebert is originally from Iota, Louisiana and began playing music at a young age. Mike Hebert has a new EP titled “Frees As The Wind” out now.

