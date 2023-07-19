LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Grand Theater chain has multiple locations in Acadiana. Currently, the theater chain is undergoing a change in ownership.

The Grand Theater chain was previously owned by the New Orleans based company Southern Theaters, LLC. However, recently Southern Theaters has been acquired by Santikos Theaters which is a theater chain based out of San Antonio, Texas.

This acquisition includes 17 theaters from Southern Theaters that have operated under the Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas brands. Santikos has stated that these brands will continue to operate as normal under the same brands.

The acquisition as a whole makes Santikos Theaters the eighth largest theater chain in North America with 377 screens in 27 locations. Tim Handren is the CEO of Santikos, and he said, “This acquisition is a significant milestone for Santikos, and we are excited to expand our footprint across the Southeast and showcase our commitment of delivering the greatest cinematic experience in the country.”

There are two Grand Theater locations in Lafayette. The Grand 16 is located on Johnston Street and the Grand 14 is located on Kaliste Saloom Road.

There is also the Grand Theater 10 in New Iberia. However, this location has been closed indefinitely.