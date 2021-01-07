Acadiana Mardi Gras to look different in 2021

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Mardi Gras 2021 won’t be what we’re used to having in terms of parades and festivities.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, many events have been cancelled but not the flag raising ceremonies that usher in the start of Mardi Gras.

On Wednesday, Carencro and Lafayette held flag raising ceremonies to offer citizens a glimer of hope.

LCG Chief Commuications Officer Jamie Angelle says the City of Lafayette doesn’t host Mardi Gras celebrations.

The local Mardi Gras associations will make the decision about the festivities and the parades.

“A lot of them have decided at this point to either cancel their ball celebrations or other celebrations they may have had. As far as parades, I’m not quite sure what the status is at this point,” Angelle said.



He says if the associations decide to have a parade, then the city will do what’s needed to protect citizens regarding police patrol.

“We believe these organizations are smart and will make the best decision for their members and public. We will just wait and see what they decide to do,” Angelle added.



The City of Carencro also doesn’t host its own Mardi Gras events.

According to city manager Don Chauvin, the celebration for Carencro is coordinated by the Carencro Mardi Gras Association (CMGA) and he’s a member.



“The city really didn’t have a decision. They were waiting for the CMGA to make theirs,” Chauvin stated.



A few weeks ago, the CMGA decided not to have the parade.

Chauvin says for starters there wouldn’t have been enough police patrol available to staff a parade.

“We never got to a real COVID discussion. Since we couldn’t guarantee police protection and public safety then there was no need to discuss the matter any further,” Chauvin noted.