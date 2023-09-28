LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– An Acadiana man has been sentenced for production of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Louisiana.

Jason Eric Lott, 40, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old female minor, according to the attorney’s office.

Additionally, Lott produced images of the minor victim being involved in sexually explicit conduct with him.

Lott has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to the attorney’s office.

