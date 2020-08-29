Acadiana Mall closes early Saturday; reason unknown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Acadiana Mall closed early Saturday for reasons still unknown.

Shoppers and employees were reportedly asked to leave the mall just after 2 p.m.

Lafayette Police had no comment on the incident, however we received multiple photos of officers with guns drawn near the entrance of the mall.

KLFY then contacted Acadiana Mall security who confirmed that the mall was closed, however said they were not allowed to share any additional information with the media.

Multiple social media accounts said that the reason the mall closed early was due to protest rumors, and looting.

One post said the mall was closed due to “riots,” and another post said there allegedly was rioting and looting in Dillards.

None of that information has been confirmed by police, or mall management.

We will continue to follow this story and have a full report, tonight at 6.