This is an ongoing post that will be updated as more celebrations are established.

Lafayette Parish

Juneteenth Proclamation : June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Atrium at Lafayette Parish City Hall.

: June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Atrium at Lafayette Parish City Hall. SWLA Juneteenth Freedom Festival: June 17 – 19. Will include a Job Fair, Sickle Cell Walk, a festival, and Gospel on the Lawn.

SWLA Juneteenth Play: On June 22, there will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. and a performance at 7 p.m. at the James Devin Moncus Theater.

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish NAACP Juneteenth Celebration: On June 16, sponsored by Iberia Parish Neighborhood Watch, at the Sliman Center at 6 p.m. Featured speaker is Elaine P. Campbell, retired educator and journalist.

The Iberia African American Historical Society will hold a meet & greet on Sat., June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Shadows-on-the-Teche Visitor Center (320 E. Main St.). The gathering is free and open to IAAHS members and anyone who wishes to learn more about the society's work. Refreshments will be served. Coincidentally, Juneteenth is celebrated that very weekend, so a bit of emancipation discussion may be offered as an additional treat.

St. Landry Parish

Juneteeth Folklife Celebration: June 18 at the Opelousas Farmers Market. The celebration will highlight traditions of African-American culture in the area.

Thensted Center Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom: June 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be music, food, and fun. Wristbands for all day play for kids are $5.

