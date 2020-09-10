Acadiana High releases students early as police investigate concerning phone call

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana High School released its students early today after officials received a “concerning phone call.”

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the school was placed under lockdown, but since the end of the school day was so close, officials decided to dismiss students. Buses were present to pick up students to bring them home.

No incident occurred at the school, and students were not in any immediate danger, said Leger. Scott Police continues to investigate. No further information is being released at this time.

Lafayette Parish School System Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson more specifically said the phone call was a “threat to student and staff safety.”

“All threats are taken seriously and those engaging in this type of behavior will be held accountable for their actions,” said Dickerson in a press release. “While this is very disruptive to the learning environment of our students, LPSS will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to make sure that students and staff remain safe on our campuses, as this is our number one priority.”