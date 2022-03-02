LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic halted traditional Ash Wednesday ceremonies.

Instead of gathering together inside of local churches, priests, pastors, and religious leaders were forced to administer drive-thru ashes and host virtual mass ceremonies.

This year, believers were able to return to the traditional in-person mass and Ash Wednesday ceremonies, and they are using the Lenten season to reflect on recent trying times.

People are also practicing gratitude for an increase in faith.

Cheriece Roberts says, “To me, that’s what lent is all about. It’s about taking the time to reflect on what you want to work on in life or whatever you want to build as far as your faith goes.”

For many believers like Anita Ardoin, the return is not just physical but also spiritual.

“Ash Wednesday means a time of renewal,” Ardoin said. “A fresh start of being made new in Christ.”