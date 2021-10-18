Acadiana Halloween Trick or Treating Times for 2021

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– The following cities will observe Halloween during the followings days and times.
Lafayette Parish
- Parishwide- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Youngsville City Hall- will observe trick or treating on Sunday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Broussard – will observe trick or treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Carencro – will observe trick or treating on Saturday, October 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Scott- will host Scary Street on Sunday, October 31 this will be a drive- thru event along Lion Club Road from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. They will observe trick or treating later in the evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Acadia Parish
- Crowley- will observe trick or treating on Saturday, October 30, from 5: 30 p.m. to 7 p.m.