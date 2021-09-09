Acadiana generosity pours out for Terrebonne Parish family that lost everything to Ida

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A family from Terrebonne Parish, who lost everything they own in Hurricane Ida, is getting back on their feet. It’s all thanks to generosity in Acadiana.

Bead Busters & Float Rentals in Youngsville has been a central point for hurricane relief donations and distribution. When word got back that there was a family left with nothing after the storm, they jumped into action.

Doa Hoang, his wife Nga Nguyen, and their three children, Thanh Nguyen, 15, and 6 year old twins Daniel Doa and Emily Doa, lost everything in the storm.

“I’m very emotional right now. I am speechless, because I don’t know anybody helping like that,” said Hoang.

Hoang and his family settled recently in, to follow his American dream of raising shrimp, on 80 acres of land he purchased. However, the hurricane destroyed the camper they were living in on their property. They lived in a tent for a few days, but it was too hot..

“We live in the car. We live in the car right now. We live in the car a week already,” said Hoang.

Their hard luck story got back to people in Lafayette Parish who could lend a hand. Gauthiers’ RV Center donated a 35 foot travel trailer for the family to live in.

“It’s the least we can do. Pay it forward,” said Nick Gauthier, co-owner of Gauthiers’ RV Center. “We’ve been blessed through the years. If we cant help someone who really needs it, then let’s do it.”

Don’s Wholesale and a local attorney David Laborde provided the truck, to haul the trailer back to Dulac.

“I’m very happy. My wife and kids are very happy. They can’t wait to get in the trailer and live, and stay up a lot. I talked to them last night and they are very excited,” said Hoang.

Hoang’s daughter Emily is disabled. She can’t walk and must always be carried. A wheelchair was also donated for the little girl, to make life a little easier. The family was given a generator, and plenty of food, water, and other supplies, before heading home.