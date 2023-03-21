BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Education has announced its 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists, and Acadiana is well represented in all three short lists.

Local Teacher of the Year semifinalists are: Timothy Comeaux of Chataignier Elementary School in Evangeline Parish, Aerial Storer of Fenton Elementary School in Jefferson Davis Parish and Chasity Toups of Patterson High School in St. Mary Parish.

Local Principal of the Year semifinalists are: Tia Trahan of Lafayette Middle School in Lafayette Parish, Mitchell Fontenot of Eunice High School in St. Landry Parish, Wanda Phillips of Parks Middle School in St. Martin Parish and Sonya Louviere of Rene Rost Middle School in Vermilion Parish.

Rebecca Spears of Northeast Elementary School in St. Landry Parish was named as one of three finalists as New Teacher of the Year in the Elementary category.

The 57 nominated teachers and principals represent schools and systems across the state.

“Schools across Louisiana are beginning to make significant gains thanks to the commitment of our teachers and principals to remain focused on what matters most – improving academic outcomes,” said State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and our New Teacher of the Year finalists. They represent the many dedicated professionals leading our Louisiana Comeback.”

All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on July 22.

The full list of Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists is available below:

Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry

Avoyelles Parish: Dannon Dauzat

Bossier Parish: Cory Craig

Bricolage Academy: Ronnika Allen

Caddo Parish: Janet McCrevan

City of Monroe School District: Kody Chase

East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier

Evangeline Parish: Timothy Comeaux

Franklin Parish: Jessica Parker

Grant Parish: Erin Melton

Iberia Parish: Bernadette Fruge

Iberville Parish: Devante Williams

Jefferson Davis Parish: Aerial Storer

Lake Charles Charter Academy: Kayla Hebert

Natchitoches Parish: Michelle Shirley

Ouachita Parish: Brittany Ellis

St. John the Baptist Parish: Tariane Placide

St. Mary Parish: Chasity Toups

St. Tammany Parish: Kellee McClain

Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey

Vernon Parish: Christopher Deon

Warren Easton Charter: Ryan Gilbert

The Willow School: Richard Martin

Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau

Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists

Allen Parish: Jennifer Doucet

Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans

Beauregard Parish: Mark Weldon

Bienville Parish: Scott Canady

Bossier Parish: Michael Pedrotty

Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian

Cameron Parish: Lindsey Fontenot

DeSoto Parish : Barry Carter

Jefferson Parish: Monya Criddle

Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan

Lafourche Parish: Ragan Lorraine

Lincoln Parish: Jennifer Martin

Lincoln Preparatory School: Gordan Ford

Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre

Plaquemines Parish: John H. Vanison, Jr.

Rapides Parish: Tracy Vorrice

St. Charles Parish: Shannon Diodene

St. James Parish: Angie Poche

St. Landry Parish: Mitchell Fontenot

St. Martin Parish: Wanda Phillips

Terrebonne Parish: Blaise Pellegrin

Vermilion Parish: Sonya Louviere

West Baton Rouge Parish: Taya Loupe

West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists

Elementary:

Bossier Parish: Camille Cole

Livingston Parish: Payton Onellion

St. Landry Parish: Rebecca Spears

Middle:

Livingston Parish: Phoenix LeBlanc

Plaquemines Parish: Emily Barker

Zachary Community School District: Tristan George

High: