LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadiana Eats Festival is making its return and is happening this Saturday in Scott from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mamou shop T-Boy’s Boudin will be returning to the event for the second straight year.

“I can’t wait, I’m ready. We get to meet a lot of new people, get to introduce our product to them, we’re excited,” said T-Boy.

T-Boy and his team said they are excited to get back to the festival and enjoy what the event has to offer.

“It wasn’t just work, we went out there and introduced our product, we had some fun, got close to the bar every once in a while. Its awesome, a lot of food, a lot of family and friends over there.” said T-Boy.

The festival will be a one stop shop for anything everything food and fun. Be sure to stop by the festival at the West Village Development in Scott.