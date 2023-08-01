LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An Acadiana favorite, the Acadiana Eats Festival is coming back for a 2nd year this October.

The free event be Saturday October 28th from 11am-5pm at the West Village Development in Scott.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy with over 25 food vendors, pop up vendors, live music, and activities to help celebrate Southern Louisiana’s food culture.

KLFY-TV is partnering with Social Entertainment to put on the festival. We also could do it without Lafayette Roofing Company, the primary sponsor of the festival.

We are now looking for food vendors who want to participate. They can submit an application by clicking here.

Pop up vendors can also participate in the festival. To apply to be one, click here.

Allons manger, Acadiana!