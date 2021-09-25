LDH says those in high risk category now eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

(KLFY) Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot is now available to adults in Louisiana.

Pfizer is the only vaccine with an approved booster shot but Louisiana’s Chief Medical Director Dr. Joe Kanter believes that approval for other boosters are not far behind.

“It is the exact same shot as before. It just boost those antibodies,” Dr. Britni Hebert says.

Double-board certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Dr. Hebert says booster shot conversations are growing among her patients.

She tells News Ten she has already given the shot to those who express interest and meet the criteria.

Dr. Hebert continues, “We are going to live in this world with COVID. We need a way we can keep it in control.”

Those who are eligible to receive the booster must have gotten the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

They also must be 65 years or older, 18 years or older and have underlying medical conditions, or 18 years or older and live or work in a setting that places them at risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

People considered at risk include healthcare workers, teachers, and other essential employees.

“That’s a really big deal when we go into medical resources during a surge. We could have 20% out and that gets affected in a big way,” explains Hebert.

She says she has rolled up her sleeves for a 3rd shot.

She says she thinks about those not yet eligible for their 1st shot.

“I have an unvaccinated 3-year-old, two 9-year-olds. It reduces the risk I bring COVID to them. They could be medically harmed or have symptoms that could last for six months or more,” Hebert adds.