Acadiana COVID: Hospitalizations double April peak, 390 new cases reported Monday

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- A surge of COVID-19 related hospitalizations put Acadiana at more than double its April peak of hospitalized patients Monday as the region reported 390 new cases of coronavirus.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Acadiana climbed by 23 to reach 252 Monday, the highest ever in the region and more than double the region’s April 10 peak of 125 during the first wave of the virus in Louisiana.

In just the past two weeks, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Acadiana has more than doubled, from 110 on June 29 to 252 Monday.

Ventilator use has followed an even more dramatic trend, though it is much less widespread among COVID-19 patients.

The region had 40 patients on ventilators Monday, its highest since April 19, and up from just 10 patients in need of the invasive breathing machines two weeks ago on June 29.

Despite the dramatic growth in the need for hospital beds and ventilators in Acadiana, the region still has some remaining capacity, as 63% of its ventilators remained unused, along with 29% of its hospital beds and 17% of intensive care beds.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.