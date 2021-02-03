Acadiana COVID Dashboard launched to provide parish-by-parish resources

LAFAYETTE, La.- The Acadiana Planning Commission has announced the creation of the Acadiana COVID Dashboard.

The new online tool that offers a simple way for users to find information about COVID cases, testing and vaccinations for the seven-parish Acadiana region.

You can find the dashboard here.

“APC, along with our local leaders and with Dr. Stefanski’s office, is working to get Acadiana to the other side of this pandemic as soon as possible. Our businesses, our schools and especially our citizens need to be finished with COVID.” says Monique Boulet, CEO at Acadiana Planning Commission (APC). “The only way to get there is to get correct information and to get the vaccine to as many people as will take it. We are hoping this tool is helpful in that effort.”

The Acadiana COVID Dashboard provides information relating to:

COVID Counts for the State and by Parish for Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parishes.

COVID Test Center Calendar and list for the Acadiana Parishes.

COVID Find a Test Center map for the Acadiana Parishes.

Vaccine information and locations by Parish list and map.

OneAcadiana’s COVID Business Resources.

Boulet said this work initially stemmed from a series of standing bi-weekly COVID-19 phone calls between our Acadiana leaders and our state leaders, Senate and Congressional offices, the Governor’s office, as well as local municipalities, including parish presidents and ayors, University leaders, Economic Development entities, Offices of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, medical professionals, and Dr. Tina Stefanski. Due to the large amounts of information being released to the public regarding COVID, the dashboard was conceived as a means to get helpful material out to the public in a simplified manner.

“Our regional COVID-19 calls have been critical to understanding what COVID information is needed by the people. By developing this tool, we can get important information out to the public, faster.” says M. Larry Richard, Iberia Parish President.