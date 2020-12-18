Acadiana charity receives $5M grant to fight family homelessness

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Homelessness is a growing problem in Acadiana, but a massive gift from the world’s richest person might reverse the trend.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana announced that it has been selected to receive a $5M grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, which was launched in 2018 by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

While Catholic Charities of Acadiana does have services for hurricane and COVID relief, this grant can only tackle family homelessness.

“We’re seeing a level of family homelessness in our area the likes that we’ve never seen before,” explained Chief Communication Officer Ben Broussard.

In a year that brought the COVID-19 pandemic and two major hurricanes to our area, homelessness in Acadiana has increased 82% since January. That’s why a $5M grant from the Day 1 Family Fund will be put to immediate use.

“The idea of having a full family fall into homelessness, the presence of children on the streets, that’s something that Lafayette has never seen. That’s something that we are starting to see the presence of now, and we have to have a plan to address that,” Broussard said.

With the grant Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be able to invest in a three-phase plan to address homelessness. First, funding programs that keep at-risk families from losing their own homes. Second, making sure families who do fall into homelessness have a safe shelter by renovating and expanding The Emily House with external doors and private sleeping areas for social distancing. Third, building out a rehousing program to get families back into a permanent place of stability.

Broussard said, “We believe that housing, permanent housing, is an essential human right, and it should be that way for a family.”

The $5M is by far the largest gift in Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s almost 50 years of existence. It also ties for the largest grant given to 98 organizations over three years.

Broussard said they applied for the grant months ago and, “We’re elated to have an investment like this and to be able to really build out a family homelessness program that’s going to serve families for years to come.”

Over 700 people have been housed temporarily housed in local hotels and motels since January. In the same time, shelter beds in Lafayette have decreased by 77%.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana calls it a crisis and says this grant will bolster their ability to compassionately respond to families in need.