This weekend’s Patty in the Parc included on growing list of events cancelled due to coronavirus precautions

The following is a list of cancellations and closures in Acadiana. We will update this list as new information becomes available.
- Patty in the Parc 2020 in downtown Lafayette has been cancelled.
- Friends of the Library book sale in Lafayette set for March 26-28 has been postponed
- The 20th annual “Be a Heartstarter” Bystander CPR Training Event– originally to be held Sunday, March 14, has been postponed. The Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Lafayette General Health announced this decision comes “due to the increased incidence of the flu in south Louisiana this year”
- Activities at LCG senior centers
- This Saturday’s Debris Drop hosted by Lafayette Consolidated Government has been postponed. Once rescheduled, the new date for the event will be provided.
- The March 18, 2020, senior citizen workshop in Arnaudville is canceled. “This is the first time we had to cancel in 26 years but it is in everyone’s best interest,” organizers said. The next TRIAD is scheduled for June 10th, 2020 in Port Barre.