Acadiana Boys and Girls clubs closed Thursday except Grandberry Club, which will be opened

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana says that all but one of its clubs will be closed Thursday, February 18, 2021 due to inclement weather.

The Granberry Club at 121 S. Washington St in Lafayette will be the only club opened.

The Jackie Club in Lafayette, Vermilion Club in Abbeville, Opelousas Club in Opelousas, Iberia Club in New Iberia and the Cheniere Energy Club in Lake Charles will remain closed.

