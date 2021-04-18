Acadiana author’s newly released book ‘Love and Happiness’ is candid and revealing

ST. MARTINVILLE La. (KLFY) Angela Jean-Batiste of St. Martinville says everyone should know the truth about relationships.

“Love & Happiness is a book that I wanted to keep it straightforward no side words of the truth. I wanted to keep it honest; people need the truth behind relationships. If a relationship is not safe anymore it is time to get out. You can not love a person, who clearly do not love you back. In a relationship, it must be two involve not just one,” she said.

The St. Martinville native hopes that the release of her first self-help book will lower the divorce rate and that couples and families will stay together, pray together and grow together.

She recently hosted a book release party in her hometown.

“I am here to tell you stand up for yourself, be whatever you believe you can be, do not let a man/woman tells you no.”

The book is available at local book stores and on Amazon.

