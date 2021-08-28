Acadiana area curfews ahead of Hurricane Ida

(KLFY) Below is the list of parishes in Acadiana that have curfews implemented by local government in response to the impending threat of Hurricane Ida

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish curfew starts at dusk Sunday and continues “until it is safe for travel within the parish.”

Iberia Parish

A curfew for Iberia Parish includes Delcambre, Jeanerette, Loreauville, and New Iberia will begin Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 10:00 pm until 6:00 am Monday.

St. Martin Parish

A curfew is in place for all St. Martin Parish residents beginning at 12 noon on Sunday, August 29, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021.

Vermilion Parish

Abbeville residents under curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.