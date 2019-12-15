Live Now
Acadiana Animal Aid stops taking in owner surrender, stray dogs due to distemper outbreak

Acadiana Animal Aid has halted the intake of stray dogs and owner surrenders as its population continues to be monitored due to two confirmed cases of canine distempter.  

In a social media post, Acadiana Animal Aid confirmed the news and said a risk assessment is being performed on all dogs on site, in foster, and adopted since November 15.

Any person who has recently adopted a pet from AAA, and that pet is impacted, you will be contacted.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system.

Symptoms of the virus include watery to pus-like discharge from the eyes, fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, and vomiting.

Shelter officials urged anyone concerned about your personal pets, that the vaccine against distemper virus is highly effective in adult dogs, and the risk is low if your animal has been adequately vaccinated.

The virus does not affect cats, the post stated.

