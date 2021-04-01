Acadiana airports receive over $2.26M in federal grants from FAA

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, empty ticketing counters are seen in Terminal 1 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. United Airlines says it could be using small electric-powered aircraft to take customers to the airport within a few years. United said Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, that it will buy up to 200 small aircraft capable of helicopter-style takeoffs and landings from startup Archer. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced $13,146,304 in federal grants for Louisiana airports today, with over $2.26 million of it going to Acadiana facilities.

These projects will reconstruct taxiways, rehabilitate taxiway lighting and runways, conduct airport wildlife hazard assessment/management plan, update airport master plans, construct terminal buildings, and improve airport drainage and erosion control.

“Airports are the gateway to a city and are one of the first things employers look to when making decisions as to where to invest,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. “These projects make it cheaper and more efficient for freight and passenger to travel. This make Louisiana a more attractive place to invest.”

“We continue to work with Lafayette Regional and our federal partners to provide resources for the new terminal project,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins. “Construction efforts are progressing well, and completion of the new terminal will deliver much-needed upgrades and expanded capacity at the airport.”