Acadiana airports receive over $2.26M in federal grants from FAA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced $13,146,304 in federal grants for Louisiana airports today, with over $2.26 million of it going to Acadiana facilities.
These projects will reconstruct taxiways, rehabilitate taxiway lighting and runways, conduct airport wildlife hazard assessment/management plan, update airport master plans, construct terminal buildings, and improve airport drainage and erosion control.
“Airports are the gateway to a city and are one of the first things employers look to when making decisions as to where to invest,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. “These projects make it cheaper and more efficient for freight and passenger to travel. This make Louisiana a more attractive place to invest.”
“We continue to work with Lafayette Regional and our federal partners to provide resources for the new terminal project,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins. “Construction efforts are progressing well, and completion of the new terminal will deliver much-needed upgrades and expanded capacity at the airport.”
- Lafayette Airport Commission — $2 million: This grant will provide federal funding for the Lafayette Regional/Paul Fournet Field Airport associated with Lafayette, Louisiana. This project constructs a 114,500 square foot terminal building to meet design standards.
- Iberia Parish Airport Authority — $54,564: This grant will provide federal funding for the Acadiana Regional Airport associated with New Iberia, Louisiana. This project replaces 109 concrete panels of the existing North General Aviation Taxiway needed to extend the useful life of the pavement.
- Acadia Parish Police Jury — $71,100: This grant will provide federal funding for the Le Gros Memorial Airport associated with Crowley, Louisiana. This project improves 6,000 feet of the airport’s existing drainage system to eliminate ponding on airfield surfaces to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards.
- St. Mary Parish Council — $135,000: This grant will provide federal funding for the Harry P Williams Memorial Airport associated with Patterson, Louisiana. This project updates the airport master plan narrative report and airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the airport’s future development.