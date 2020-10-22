Acadiana aging expert warns families to be involved in caregiving for elderly after recent arrests

Protecting your family is always top priority, but it can be especially challenging when elderly family members require additional caregivers.

There have been three arrests, in two separate incidents, in St. Landry Parish in the past week involving alleged elderly abuse or neglect. The Cajun Area Agency on Aging has heard of these situations happening over and over. Agency director Shannon Broussard says families should be actively involved in caregiving.

Here are some recommendations:

-Do research and get references and recommendations before hiring a home health company or placing your loved one in a nursing home

-Check in frequently with your loved one, either at home or in a facility

-Discuss power of attorney.

-Monitor their bank accounts.

“You shouldn’t take advantage of a vulnerable population,” said Broussard. “We always assume everyone will do what we ask them to do. Sometimes that doesn’t work out.”

Click here for the Cajun Area Agency on Aging.