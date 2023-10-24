

(KLFY) – Acadian Ambulance responded to multiple crashes in Louisiana and Texas as a result of severe foggy conditions over the weekend and into Monday.

On Saturday, multiple separate major vehicle crashes occurred along a 7+ mile stretch of Hwy. 73 in Jefferson County, TX. Emergency responders from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, TxDot, TDEM, Port Arthur PD, Port Arthur FD, Jefferson County ESD-4 FD, Winnie-Stowell Volunteer EMS and Acadian Ambulance service responded. More than 28 people involved in separate accidents along the highway were evaluated and treated for injuries sustained, with 6 people being transported to local emergency rooms for further evaluation and treatment.

On Monday, Acadian Ambulance responded to a multi-car pileup involving around 100 vehicles on I-55 in St. John the Baptist Parish, just outside of New Orleans. Acadian responded with 18 ambulances and four supervisor vehicles. 46 patients were transported to area hospitals.

Acadian Ambulance urges drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving in foggy conditions.

Turn your headlights on – If you can’t see 500 feet in front of you, you should have your low-beam headlights on

Reduce speed – Speed limits are for ideal conditions; heavy fog is not an ideal condition

Minimize distractions and increase following distance from other cars

