Acadian Ambulance Medic of the Year celebration goes virtual

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadian Ambulance traditionally hosts an annual luncheon to honor our outstanding EMTs and paramedics. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the organization said its luncheon will be a virtual webcast event that coincides with Acadian Ambulance’s 49th anniversary.

Acadian said they are also expanding the scope of this year’s event to honor all healthcare and first responder partners.

The event will be streamed on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at noon on numerous platforms including Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube.

Acadian said in a press release they encourage everyone to watch the stream as they honor their medical team and their 2020 Paramedics and EMTs of the Year: Paramedics Jeremy Brown and Bjoern Landeck and EMTs Liz Hill and Karra Cross.

The keynote address will be presented by U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, Minority Whip of the House of Representatives. Additionally, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, Governor John Bel Edwards, Peyton Manning, Coach Lou Holtz, Coach Ed Orgeron and more will make special appearances.