CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Sonic Drive-In is known for its sweet and cold beverages. Sunday night, customers who stopped by for something sweet experienced a vehicle on fire and the heat.

The Crowley Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the local fast food restaurant around 9 p.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they realized the fire was coming from a burning vehicle.

According to witnesses, they initially thought the fire came from Sonic but then realized it was actually the car. Describing the smoke as black and saying how crazy the entire scene was, Patrick Schultz, one of the witnesses, said the car was destroyed.

“It was really really crazy, it destroyed a lot of it,” Schultz said.

Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said the cause of the fire is not known at the moment. Information is limited and they are currently investigating the incident.

“We couldn’t give any details to the investigation at this time since it’s early and ongoing,” Rodrigue said.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please reach out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.