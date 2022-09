LEWISBURG, La. (KLFY)– KLFY News 10 has been notified about a fire at Weston’s Grocery.

News 10 has not been able to get details regarding the circumstances or damage sustained in the fire after reaching out to Church Point Fire Department and St. Landry Parish Fire Department District 3. However, News 10 is on the scene after being contacted by viewers via phone.

This story will be updated as more details become available.